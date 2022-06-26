WWE’s streaming service, WWE Network, and Peacock have added a new compilation.

It’s titled, The Best Of WWE: Money Matches and Moments. It has various matches from ECW. This special is hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and runs for three hours. Here is the synopsis:

They say everyone’s got a price, and this collection of matches and moments centered around the almighty dollar proves it. Featured matches include “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase facing Virgil for the Million Dollar Title, and Andre The Giant taking on Big John Studd in a $15,000 Bodyslam Challenge at the first WrestleMania.

Here is the match and segment listing:

Roddy Piper vs. Jack Brisco – Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling 7/10/1982

Take The Damn Money – Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling 7/30/1983

Harley Race vs. Ric Flair – Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling 9/10/1983

Andre the Giant vs. Big John Studd – Wrestlemania I

Dusty Rhodes vs. Tully Blanchard – World Wide Wrestling 6/14/1987

Dusty Rhodes vs. Tully Blanchard – Great American Bash 7/18/1987

Pressing Matters – NWA Pro Wrestling 2/13/1988

A Million Dollar Presentation – Wrestling Challenge 3/4/1989

Ted Dibiase vs. Virgil – SummerSlam 1991

Razor Ramon vs. 1-2-3 Kid – RAW 6/21/1993

Highway Robbery – RAW 1/25/1999

Mankind vs. The Rock – Halftime Heat 1999

Million Dollar Moves – NXT 4/27/2021

Cameron Grimes vs. LA Knight – NXT TakeOver 36