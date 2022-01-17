WWE’s streaming service, WWE Network, and Peacock have added a new compilation.

It’s titled, The Best Of WWE: Royal Rumble. It has various full Royal Rumble matches.

This special is hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and runs for three hours. Here is the synopsis:

“Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, The Undertaker and more collide in three of the most legendary Royal Rumble Matches in WWE history. These epic multi-man battles feature the biggest Superstars, electrifying surprises and career-defining moments.”

Check out the playlist here.