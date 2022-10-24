WWE’s streaming service, WWE Network, and Peacock have added a new compilation.
It’s titled, The Best Of WWE: Scream Queens. It has various women’s matches.
This special is hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and runs for three hours. Here is the synopsis:
Alexa Bliss, Lita, Luna Vachon and the femmes fatales of WWE step foot inside the squared circle in this collection of shocking, scary and groundbreaking battles. Sensational Sherri teams up with Randy Savage, Bull Nakano locks horns with Alundra Blayze, and Becky Lynch goes toe-to-toe with Asuka.
Check out the playlist here. Below are the matches:
- Dusty Rhodes and Sapphire vs. Randy Savage and Queen Sherri – WrestleMania VI
- Luna Vachon vs. Alundra Blayze – Superstars 7/9/1994
- Bull Nakano vs. Alundra Blayze – SummerSlam 1994
- Luna Vachon and Bull Nakano vs. Alundra Blayze and Heidi Lee Morgan – Superstars 10/3/1994
- The Ninth Wonder Strikes – RAW 2/17/1997
- Daffney and Crowbar vs. Shane Douglas and Torrie Wilson – WCW Thunder 7/12/2000
- Victoria and Molly Holly vs. Trish Stratus and Jacqueline – RAW 10/14/2002
- Victoria vs. Trish Stratus – Survivor Series 2002
- Happy Ever After – RAW 6/20/2005
- Don’t Cross Her – NXT 6/6/2018
- Nikki Cross vs. Shayna Baszler – NXT TakeOver: Chicago II
- Becky Lynch vs. Asuka – RAW 2/10/2020
- Nikki Cross vs. Bayley – SmackDown 7/31/2020
- Randy’s Moment Of Bliss – RAW 10/26/2020
- Randy Orton vs. Alexa Bliss – Fastlane 2021