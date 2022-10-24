WWE’s streaming service, WWE Network, and Peacock have added a new compilation.

It’s titled, The Best Of WWE: Scream Queens. It has various women’s matches.

This special is hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and runs for three hours. Here is the synopsis:

Alexa Bliss, Lita, Luna Vachon and the femmes fatales of WWE step foot inside the squared circle in this collection of shocking, scary and groundbreaking battles. Sensational Sherri teams up with Randy Savage, Bull Nakano locks horns with Alundra Blayze, and Becky Lynch goes toe-to-toe with Asuka.

Check out the playlist here. Below are the matches: