WWE’s streaming service, WWE Network, and Peacock have added a new compilation.

It’s titled, The Best Of WWE: UK Classics. It has various matches featuring The British Bulldog, Bret Hart, Gunther, AJ Styles, The Rock, Steve Austin, among others. This special is hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and runs for three hours. Here is the synopsis:

“The British Bulldog battles Bret Hart in front of more than 80,000 die-hard members of the WWE Universe at Wembley Stadium. Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage go toe-to-toe at the first WWE UK event. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Rock, AJ Styles and WALTER compete for championships in the greatest matches to take place on United Kingdom soil.”

Here is the match and segment listing:

Hulk Hogan vs. Macho Man Randy Savage – 10/8/1989

Bret Hart vs. The British Bulldog – SummerSlam 1992

Bret Hart vs. The Undertaker – One Night Only 1997

Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. The Rock – Rebellion 2001

Shawn Michaels vs. John Cena – RAW 4/23/2007

AJ Styles vs. Jinder Mahal – SmackDown 11/7/2017

WALTER vs. Ilja Dragunov – NXT UK 10/29/2020