WWE’s streaming service, WWE Network, and Peacock have added a new compilation. It’s titled, The Best Of WWE: WarGames matches.

This special is hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and runs for three hours. Dusty Rhodes, Ric Flair, The Steiner Brothers, Sting, Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, The Road Warriors, Pete Dunne, Arn Anderson, and Adam Cole, among others, are featured. Here is the synopsis:

Legendary factions, tag teams, and individual Superstars go to war in the iconic WarGames Match. The Four Horsemen, The Road Warriors, Team Ripley, Team Baszler, and more do battle inside a massive steel cage surrounding two rings.

Below are the matches: