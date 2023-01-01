WWE’s streaming service, WWE Network, and Peacock have added a new compilation. It’s titled “Best Of WWE: Best Matches Of 2022.”

This special is hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and runs for three hours., Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, among others, are featured. Here is the synopsis:

“Shocking Superstar returns, incredible championship clashes and vicious wars between rivals are on display in the best in-ring battles of 2022. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin returns to battle Kevin Owens at WrestleMania, Cody Rhodes fights through injury inside Hell in a Cell, and Roman Reigns squares off against Logan Paul.”

Below are the matches and segments:

Kevin Owens vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin – WrestleMania 38 Night 1.

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair – WrestleMania 38 Night 1.

I Quit Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey – WrestleMania Backlash 2022.

Hell in a Cell Match: Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes – Hell in a Cell 2022.

Last Man Standing: Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns – SummerSlam 2022.

Sheamus vs. Gunther – Clash at the Castle 2022.

Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul – Crown Jewel 2022.