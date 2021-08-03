The Peacock has added more content.
The new programming includes shows from ECW events, Coliseum Home Video, and more.
Both videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:
* ECW The Night the Line Was Crossed 1994
* ECW Double Tables 1995
* ECW Heat Wave 1996
* The Smack ’em Whack ’em Coliseum Home Video
* UK Fan Favorites 1993 Coliseum Home Video
* Ultimate Warrior 1989 Coliseum Home Video
* 1994 The Undertaker Coliseum Home Video
* WWF World Tour 90-92 Coliseum Home Videos
* Wrestling Superheroes Coliseum Home Video
* The 2020 Dream Match Mania Special