The Peacock has added more content.

The new programming includes shows from ECW Hardcore TV, WCW Clash Of The Champions, and more.

Both videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

* WCW Clash of the Champions

* WWE: The Music Power 10

* WWE Break It Down

* Swerve City Podcast

* The Not Sam Wrestling Show

* Undertaker Celebrating 25 Phenomenal Years special

* Hall of Fame Red Carpet broadcasts

* Crazy, Stupid, Love Show

* WWE Ride Along

* Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia

* ECW Hardcore TV (2000)

* Formerly Known As

* More episodes of WWF All-Star Wrestling

* More episodes of Drew & A

* The 2017 Mae Young Classic