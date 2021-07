The Peacock streaming service has added more classic AWA content to the WWE section, which includes the Sting: Into The Light documentary and the Super Clash II, III, and IV pay per views. See the full list of additional content below.

Added to Peacock as of today:

-AWA Super Clash II

-AWA Super Clash III

-AWA Super Clash IV

-AWA Wrestle Rock 1986

-New episodes AWA Superstars from 1988 hosted by Larry Nelson

-Sting: Into the Light documentary

