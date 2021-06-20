The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW and PROGRESS.

Both videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 176 – 06/19/21.

ICW Tag Team Champions TheNine9 put their titles on the line against The Purge. Parker & Smith collide with The Ladz. Luke Kyro battles Jason Reed. ICW Zero-G Champion Kez Evans faces Levi in a non-title match.

PROGRESS Chapter 113 – 06/19/21.

Kanji defends the PROGRESS Women’s Championship against Mercedez Blaze. Elijah attempts to dethrone PROGRESS Champion Cara Noir. Danny Black tests his mettle against Jody Fleisch. Lykos Gym & Warren Banks battle Northwest Strong.