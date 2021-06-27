The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW and PROGRESS.

Both videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club S2021E26 (06/26/2021)

Some of Europe’s best brawlers, high-flyers and grapplers battle for dominance on “ICW Fight Club,” the weekly sports-entertainment series from Glasgow, Scotland.

wXw We Love Wrestling #11

Germany’s biggest stars collide center stage, showcasing their talents for the love of sports-entertainment.