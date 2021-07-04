The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW and PROGRESS.

Both videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 178 – 07/03/21.

Kez Evans defends the ICW Zero-G Championship against Adam Maxted. British in-ring legend Doug Williams returns to ICW to take on DCT. Andy Wild, Craig Anthony and Leyton Buzzard collide in a Triple Threat Match. K.O.E. clash with Lou King Sharp & Krieger for an ICW Tag Team Championship opportunity. Ellie Armstrong takes on Emily Hayden.

PROGRESS Chapter 114: Set Eyeballs to Stunned – 07/03/21.

PROGRESS Champion Cara Noir teams with The Smokin’ Aces to battle Northwest Strong. Kanji defends the PROGRESS Women’s Title against Laura Di Matteo. Big Money Gun Dogs take on Lykos Gym in a Non-Title Match. LK Mezinger faces Danny Black.