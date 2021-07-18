The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW and Progress.

Both videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 180 – 07/17/21.

Doug Williams takes on Theo Doros in the main event. Emily Hayden looks for payback against Ellie Armstrong. Logan Smith & Alex Parker clash with Thatcher’s Cabinet. Daz Black goes one-on-one with Leyton Buzzard.

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 115 – 07/17/21.

Lykos Gym defend the PROGRESS Tag Team Titles against Big Money Gun Dogs in a Doghouse Rules Match. Jody Fleisch attempts to topple PROGRESS Champion Cara Noir. Kanji defends the PROGRESS Women’s Title against Laura Di Matteo and Gisele Shaw. Warren Banks faces Chris Ridgeway in a No Rope Breaks Match.