The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW and Progress.

Both videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 181 – 07/24/21.

Logan Smith looks for payback against Thatcher Wright in a Falls Count Anywhere Match. BT Gunn battles Jason Reed. K.O.E. clash with Lou King Sharp & Krieger to determine No. 1 contenders to the ICW Tag Team Championship.

wXw We Love Wrestling #13. – 05/21/21.

No. 1 Contender Levaniel hosts The Heavenly Castle one week before he challenges for the wXw Title at wXw Drive of Champions. Aytac challenges Norman Harras for the wXw Shotgun Championship. Rambo collides with Johnny Evers.