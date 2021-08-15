The Peacock has added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW and PROGRESS

Both videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 184 – 08/14/21.

Jason Reed battles Luke Kyro in the main event. ICW Zero-G Champion Kez Evans returns from suspension to take on Tallon Jr. Also, Thatcher’s Cabinet clashes with Lou King Sharp & Krieger.

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 117 – 08/14/21.

Alexxis Falcon, Gisele Shaw and Mercedez Blaze battle in the main event. Warren Banks goes one-on-one with Luke Jacobs. The undefeated Dean Allmark faces Ethan Allen. KEINEN makes his PROGRESS debut. Hari Singh looks to get payback on Spike Trivet.