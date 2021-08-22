The Peacock has added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from wXw, ICW and PROGRESS

The content is available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 185 – 08/21/21.

Dylan Thorn battles Daz Black to determine the No. 1 Contender to the ICW Zero-G Championship. Theo Doros takes on L.J. Cleary in a Traditional Wrestling Rules Match. Jason Reed faces Che Monet.

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 118 – 08/21/21.

PROGRESS Women’s Champion Gisele Shaw makes her first title defense against Laura Di Matteo. Danny Black challenges his mentor Cara Noir for the PROGRESS Title. UK legend Doug Williams returns to PROGRESS. Smokin’ Aces battle Greedy Souls.

wXw We Love Wrestling 14 – 0-/–/21.

As the dust of Drive of Champions 2021 settles, wXw Champion Marius Al-Ani battles wXw Tag Team Champion Robert Dreissker in a non-title match. No. 1 contender Tristan Archer sits down with Andy Jackson for a one-on-one interview. wXw Shotgun Champion Prince Ahura defends his newly-won title.