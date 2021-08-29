Peacock and WWE Network have added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW and PROGRESS.

All of the videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 186 – 08/28/21.

Luke Kyro challenges Kez Evans for the ICW Zero-G Championship. BT Gunn battles Ravie Davie. Angel Hayze collides with Kasey. Logan Smith takes the fight to Thatcher’s Cabinet in singles action against Charles Vyce.

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 119 – 08/28/21.

Danny Black, Jody Fleisch, Kid Lykos and more battle in a Second Chance Scramble Match. Cara Noir defends the PROGRESS Title against Dean Allmark. Alexxis Falcon challenges Gisele Shaw for the PROGRESS Women’s Championship.