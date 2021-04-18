The Peacock has added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from EVOLVE and wXW.

Both videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

EVOLVE 09 – 07/26/11.

Johnny Gargano competes in the main event. Bobby Fish, Kevin Steen and Jon Davis battle in a Three-Way Unsanctioned Street Fight. Fit Finlay, Tony Nese and Lince Dorado in action.

wXw We Love Wrestling – 04/17/21.

Bobby Gunns and Marius Al-Ani sign their contract. Robert Dreissker & Anil Marik battle EZEL, and Senza Volto & Aigle Blanc take on Maggot & Prince Ahura in two Tag Team Tournament Matches. The Heavenly Castle plays host to Michael Knight. Hektor Invictus faces Dover.