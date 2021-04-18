The Peacock has added new independent wrestling content.
The new programming includes shows from EVOLVE and wXW.
Both videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:
EVOLVE 09 – 07/26/11.
Johnny Gargano competes in the main event. Bobby Fish, Kevin Steen and Jon Davis battle in a Three-Way Unsanctioned Street Fight. Fit Finlay, Tony Nese and Lince Dorado in action.
wXw We Love Wrestling – 04/17/21.
Bobby Gunns and Marius Al-Ani sign their contract. Robert Dreissker & Anil Marik battle EZEL, and Senza Volto & Aigle Blanc take on Maggot & Prince Ahura in two Tag Team Tournament Matches. The Heavenly Castle plays host to Michael Knight. Hektor Invictus faces Dover.