Peacock has added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW and PROGRESS.

Both videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 189 – 09/18/21.

The fans are back and so is the insanity! BT Gunn battles Jason Reed with Coach Trip handcuffed at ringside. ICW Zero-G Champion Kez Evans addresses ICW fans.

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 122 – 09/18/21.

Rivals PROGRESS Champion Cara Noir & Chris Ridgeway form an unlikely alliance as they challenge Smokin’ Aces for the PROGRESS Tag Team Titles. Ethan Allen takes on Luke Jacobs in a No. 1 Contender’s Match. Raven Creed goes one-on-one with Taonga.