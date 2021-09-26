Peacock has added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from wXw, ICW, and more.

All six videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 190 – 09/25/21.

Kez Evans defends the ICW Zero-G Championship against Daz Black. The tournament to crown a new ICW Women’s World Champion continues.

wXw Fans Appreciation Night 2021 Night 1 – 06/25/21.

wXw Shotgun Champion Prince Ahura defends against Levaniel in the main event. Senza Volto & Aigle Blanc seek revenge as they battle Baby Allison, Maggot & Vincent Heisenberg in a Mask vs. Hair Tornado Handicap Tag Team Match. Bobby Gunns takes on Michael Knight.

wXw Fans Appreciation Night 2021 Night 2 – 06/26/21.

Tristan Archer looks to end Marius Al-Ani’s undefeated streak and claim the wXw Championship in the main event. Robert Dreissker & Anil Marik defend the wXw Tag Team Titles against Leon van Gasteren & Tiny Tim Stübing. Nicky Foxley takes on Iva Kolasky.

wXw Shortcut To The Top 2021 – 07/30/21.

Thirty of Europe’s greatest athletes battle in an all-out war where the victor becomes No. 1 contender to the wXw Championship. Tristan Archer challenges Marius Al-Ani for the wXw Championship in a Submission Match. Robert Dreissker & Anim Marik defend the wXw Tag Team Titles against The Arrows of Hungary.

wXw 20th Anniversary – 08/07/21.

wXw celebrates its 20th anniversary with a night of hard-hitting battles. Marius-Al Ani puts his wXw Title and 28-match winning streak on the line against Jurn Simmons. The Arrows of Hungary and wXw Wrestling Academy collide in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match for the wXw Tag Team Titles. Levaniel & Delia take on Maggot & Baby Allison.

wXw We Love Wrestling 21 – 09/25/21.

Leon van Gasteren battles Tiny Tim Stübing in a Catch Grand Prix Qualifier. Bobby Gunns faces Tristan Archer. The Rotation squares off against Vincent Heisenberg. Baby Allison tests her mettle against Delia.