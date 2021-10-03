Peacock has added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW and PROGRESS.

Both videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 191 – 10/02/21.

New ICW Zero-G Champion Daz Black is in action. Angel Hayze steps inside the squared circle in Women’s Division competition. Lou King Sharp & Jimmy Pierce battle Thatcher’s Cabinet to determine the No. 1 Contenders to the ICW Tag Team Championship.

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 123 – 09/25/21.

Cara Noir puts the PROGRESS Title on the line against Luke Jacobs. The Revelations of Divine Love tournament kicks off as Raven Creed takes on Mercedez Blaze. Lizzy Evo battles Alexxis Falcon. The 0121 take on Lykos Gym.