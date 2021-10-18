Peacock has added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW and PROGRESS.

Both videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 193 – 10/16/21.

Daz Black defends his ICW Zero-G Championship against Lou King Sharp. Sweeney & Levi take on Ravie Davie & Theo Doros.

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 124: Cakehorn! – 10/16/21.

The Kings of the North return to PROGRESS to challenge Smokin’ Aces for the Tag Titles. The opening round of The Revelations of Love tournament continues. Dan Moloney teams with Man Like Dereiss & Jody Fleisch to take on Warren Banks & Lykos Gym.