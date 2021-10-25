Peacock has added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW and wXw.

Both videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 194 – 10/23/21.

Andy Wild, Leyton Buzzard, L.J. Cleary and a mystery competitor battle to determine Kez Evans’ opponent for the vacant ICW World Heavyweight Championship at Fear and Loathing. The Nine9 defend the ICW Tag Team Championship against Thatcher’s Cabinet.

wXw Inner Circle 2021 – 09/23/21.

Emanating from the wXw Wrestling Academy, wXw Inner Circle 10 combines an intimate setting with intense action. Francesco Akira makes his wXw debut as he battles Robert Dreissker. Dennis Ca$h Dullnig takes on Michael Knight. Goldenboy Santos makes his returns to go one-on-one with Tibo Hendrik.