The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes a show from ICW. The event is available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 195 – 10/30/21.

Sheikh El Sham battles Jaxn in the main event. Daz Black defends the ICW Zero-G Championship against Saqib Ali. Molly Spartan takes on Rhio in the Semifinals of the ICW Women’s Championship Tournament.