Peacock has added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW and wXw.

All of the videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 196 – 11/06/21.

DCT clashes with Kez Evans in the main event. Angel Hayze and Kasey collide in the semifinals of the ICW Women’s Championship Tournament. BT Gunn battles Charles Vyce.

wXw Catch Grand Prix Night 1 2021 – 09/25/21.

The Catch Grand Prix begins with four Opening Round Matches, each with its own unique stipulation. Dennis Dullnig and Tristan Archer compete in a Fatal 4-Way Match. Fast Time Moodo takes on Stephanie Maze in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match.

wXw Catch Grand Prix Night 2 2021 – 09/26/21.

The Catch Grand Prix comes to a close with Semifinals and Finals Matches. Cara Noir challenges Marius-Al Ani for the wXw Championship. wXw Shotgun Champion Norman Harras defends his title against Vincent Heisenberg.