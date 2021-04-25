The Peacock has added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from EVOLVE and wXW.

Both videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 168 – 04/24/21.

Kez Evans goes up against Daz Black after his shocking cash-in to win the ICW Zero-G Championship, while Craig Anthony reacts to losing the title. Alex Parker & Logan Smith take on former ICW Tag Team Champions Lou King Sharp & Krieger. Anastasia clashes with Ellie Armstrong.

PROGRESS Chapter 109: Dreaming in 3D – 04/24/21.

Kanji takes on Gisele Shaw in the first match in a Best of 3 Series. The Tag Team Championship Tournament Quarterfinals continue as Greedy Souls battle Nick Riley & Charlie Sterling. The up-and-coming Alexxis Falcon steps up to Mercedez Blaze. Ethan Allen faces Spike Trivet. Danny Black goes one-on-one with Chris Ridgeway.