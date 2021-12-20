Peacock has added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW and wXw.

The videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fear & Loathing 2021 Night 2 – 11/21/21.

On Night 2 of ICW Fear and Loathing XIII, BT Gunn battles Stevie Boy in a King of Insanity Match. The ICW Tag Team Championship is on the line when The Nine9 take on The Kings of the North. Andy Wild collides with Big Damo.

wXw We Love Wrestling 25 – 11/16/21.

Michael Knight defends the Shotgun Title against Bobby Gunns, Lavenial and Tristan Archer. Nicky Foxley challenges Iva Kolasky for the wXw Women’s Championship. Axel Tischer and Jurn Simmons collide.