The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW and wXw.

videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 201 – 12/25/21.

ICW World Heavyweight Champion Kez Evans, ICW Zero-G Champion Daz Black and more are in attendance as the fallout from ICW Fear and Loathing XIII is felt throughout The Asylum in Glasgow, Scotland.

wXw We Love Wrestling 16 – 06/18/21.

Marius Al-Ani and Tristan Archer weigh in before their wXw Championship Match at wXw Fans Appreciation Night. wXw Shotgun Champion Prince Ahura defends his title against The Rotation. Robert Dreissker & Anil Marik battle. Ender Kara & Paris.