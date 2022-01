The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes a show from ICW. The video is available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 205 – 01/22/22.

Luke Kyro’s heated rivalry with Jackie Polo continues. Woke Academy battle TheNine9. ICW Women’s Champion Angel Hayze faces Lizzy Evo in a non-title showdown.