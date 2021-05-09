The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW and PROGRESS.

The two videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 170 – 05/08/21.

Krobar goes head-to-head with the returning Ravie Davie in the main event. The Nine9 defend their ICW World Tag Team Titles against Kyle Khaos & Dean Ford. Stevie James takes on Theo Doros.

PROGRESS Chapter 110: Skeleton Head – 05/08/21.

Kanji looks to end her Best of 3 Series with Gisele Shaw. Cara Noir competes in an exhibition match. Lykos Gym battle Nick Riley & Charlie Sterling while Sunshine Machine face Young Guns in two Tag Team Tournament Semifinal Matches.