The WWE Network has added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW and wXw. Both videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 208 – 02/12/22.

Xero, Che Monet & Daz Black battle The Manifesto in a Six-Man Tag Team Match. Tallon Jr. takes on Leyton Buzzard. Lizzy Evo takes on Molly Spartan.

wXw Back To The Roots Part 2 – 01/15/22.

wXw Back to the Roots 2022 concludes with a massive Handicap Käfigschlacht Match featuring Anil Marik & Robert Dreissker battling Baby Allison, Maggot & Vincent Heisenberg in a steel cage. Axel Tischer defends the wXw Title against Levaniel.