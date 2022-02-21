The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW and PROGRESS. Both videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 209 – 02/19/22.

Luke Kyro faces Jackie Polo in the main event. Ravie Davie is in action in a Scheme Rules Match. Mark Haskins discusses his return to ICW and his upcoming ICW World Title Match against Kez Evans.

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 128: Technique – 02/19/22.

Revelations of Divine Love Tournament winner Rhio challenges Gisele Shaw for the PROGRESS Women’s Title. Luke Jacobs battles Spike Trivet in a No Disqualifications Match. Cara Noir defends the PROGRESS World Championship against Dean Allmark.