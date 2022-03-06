The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW and PROGRESS. Both videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Square Go 2022 – 03/05/22.

Kez Evans defends the ICW World Title against Mark Haskins. Angel Hayze, Molly Spartan and Lizzy Evo battle for the ICW Women’s Title. Thirty competitors collide in the 10th annual Square Go Match for the coveted Square Go Briefcase.

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 129: I Choo-Choo-Choose You! – 03/05/22.

Seven women battle to become the No. 1 Contender to the PROGRESS Women’s Title. Cara Noir defends the PROGRESS World Championship. Spike Trivet steps inside the ring against Man Like Dereiss. Danny Black, Joe Lando, Callum Newman and Maverick Mayhew square off in a Fatal 4-Way Match.