The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW. The video is available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 211 – 03/12/22.

Ravie Davie battles Charles Vyce in a Scheme Rules Match. Nsereko makes his ICW debut against Theo Doros. Rhio returns to the ring against Moxie Malone.