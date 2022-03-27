Peacock and the WWE Network have added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW and wXw. Both videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 213- 03/26/22.

Vaughn Vertigo makes his ICW debut against Dylan Thorn in an ICW Zero-G Championship Match. The Meat Wagon clash with ICW Tag Team Champions The Kings of The North in a non-title match. Molly Spartan takes on Lizzy Evo.

wXw We Love Wrestling 27 – 03/26/22.

Eight athletes battle for the final two spots in Europe’s biggest independent sports-entertainment tournament — wXw 16 Carat Gold. Fast Time Moodo & Stephanie Maze take on Maggot & Baby Allison.