The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes a show from ICW. The video is available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 214- 04/09/22.

Sheikh El Sham goes one-on-one with Andy Wild. ICW Women’s Champion Angel Hayze battles Taonga. Thatcher’s Cabinet takes on Krieger & Ravie Davie in tag team action.