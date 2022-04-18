The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW and PROGRESS. The videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 215- 04/16/22.

Luke Kyro, Daz Black and Leyton Buzzard join forces to take on The Manifesto in a huge Six-Man Tag Team Match. Chris Ridgeway returns to ICW to face Martin Kirby. Jason Reed battles Jimmy Pierce.

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 130- 03/20/22.

The Smokin’ Aces defend the PROGRESS Tag Team Championship against The 0121. Lizzy Evo faces Rhio. Lykos Gym teams with Malik & Warren Banks to take on Callum Newman, Danny Back, Joe Lando & Maverick Mayhew.

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 131 – 03/25/22.

NXT UK’s Ilja Dragunov returns to PROGRESS to battle former rival Cara Noir. The Smokin’ Aces put their PROGRESS Tag Team Titles on the line against Lykos Gym, The 0121, The Sunshine Machine and North West Strong. Alex Windsor challenges Gisele Shaw for the PROGRESS Women’s Championship.