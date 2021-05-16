The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW and wXw.

Both videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 171 – 05/15/21.

Alex Parker squares off with Jack Morris in the main event. ICW Zero-G Champion Kez Evans is in action. Rosie Nyte makes her ICW debut against Angel Hayze. Former ICW Women’s Champion Kasey returns to take on Anastasia.

wXw We Love Wrestling #8 – 04/16/21.

Marius Al-Ani celebrates his wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship victory. Alpha Kevin battles Vincent Heisenberg. Hector Invictus teams up with Dennis “Cash” Dullnig to take on Arrows of Hungary. The Rotation faces off against Aytac.