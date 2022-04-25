The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from PROGRESS and ICW. Both videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

PROGRESS Wrestling: Who Run The World? – 03/22/22.

The UK’s greatest female athletes take center stage at PROGRESS’ first all-woman event. PROGRESS Women’s Champion Gisele Shaw defends her title against Session Moth Martina. Alexxis Falcon takes on Lana Austin. Skye Smitson battles Laura Di Matteo.

ICW Fight Club 216- 04/23/22.

ICW World Heavyweight Champion Kez Evans battles Stevie James. Saqib Ali challenges Dylan Thorne for the ICW Zero-G Championship. Lana Austin faces Anastasia.