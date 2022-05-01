The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW, wXw, and PROGRESS.

All the videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 217- 04/30/22.

Eddie Castle of The Manifesto takes on Luke Kyro. Vaughn Vertigo battles Martin Kirby. Taonga is back in action. Reece & Rogan make their debut against Logan Smith & Jimmy Pierce.

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 132: By The Beard Of Zeus – 03/03/22.

Europe’s top in-ring competitors look to make a statement in PROGRESS Wrestling, one of Britain’s most exciting sports-entertainment brands.

wXw Inner Circle 11 – 04/17/22.

Germany’s wXw Wrestling Academy battles Hungary’s HCW dojo. Fuminori Abe makes his European debut as he battles Ender Kara. Shigehiro Irie faces Gulyas Jr. Golden Boy Santos teams with Vaughn Vertigo to take on Norman Harras & Sebastian Suave.