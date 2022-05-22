The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW and wXw. The videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 219 – 05/21/22.

The Young Team takes on Leyton Buzzard & BT Gunn in tag team action. Che Monet faces Eddie Castle. Alexxis Falcon makes her ICW debut against Ellie Armstrong.

wXw We Love Wrestling 29: 16 Carat Gold Revenge – 04/02/22.

Five championships are on the line in one of the biggest nights in We Love Wrestling history. Jurn Simmons and Axel Tischer look to dethrone wXw Champion Tristan Archer in a 3-Way Dance. Ava Everett defends the wXw Women’s Title against Baby Allison and Iva Kolasky.