Peacock has added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW and PROGRESS Wrestling. The videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 220 – 05/28/22.

ICW fans bring the weapons for Kez Evans and Stevie James’ ICW Heavyweight Title Match. Martin Kirby challenges Dylan Thorn for the ICW Zero-G Championship. Reece & Rogan return to take on The Meat Wagon.

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 134: No Mountain High Enough – 05/15/22.

Cara Noir finally gets his hands on Spike Trivet. Luke Jacobs defends the PROGRESS Atlas Championship against Roy Johnson. Skye Smitson battles Alexxis Falcon in a Tables Match. Five athletes look to gain entry into the Super Strong Style 16 Tournament.