The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW, wXw, and PROGRESS. The videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 221 – 06/04/22.

Andy Wild, Jason Reed, Jack Jester and Krieger clash for an ICW Championship opportunity. Saqib Ali faces Theo Doros. Sheikh El Sham, Angel Hayze and more are in action.

wXw We Love Wrestling 30 – 04/09/22.

New wXw Women’s Champion Baby Allison defends her title against Ava Everett. Tag team partners Senza Volto and Aigle Blanc square off. Maggot defends the wXw Shotgun Title against former champion Norman Harras. Jurn Simmons teams with Bobby Gunns and Michael Knight to take on the trio of Tristan Archer and Rott & Flott.

PROGRESS Wrestling: Everything Patterned: London – 03/23/22.

PROGRESS showcases a diverse roster of outstanding independent athletes. PROGRESS Women’s Champion Gisele Shaw defends against Holidead. Jodi Fleisch battles Warren Banks. Rhio takes on Taonga. Mercedez Blaze challenges Trish Adora.