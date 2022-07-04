The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW and PROGRESS. Both videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 225 – 07/02/22.

Lou King Sharp & Krieger take on The Young Team in the main event. Jason Reed battles BT Gunn. Eddie Castle goes one-on-one with Daz Black.

PROGRESS Wrestling Super Strong Style 16 Night 3 – 06/05/22.

The Super Strong Style 16 Tournament comes to a close with the crowning of a new PROGRESS Champion. Kanji challenges Gisele Shaw for the PROGRESS Women’s Title in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match. Team Damo takes on Team RSP.