The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW and PROGRESS.

Both videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 172 – 05/22/21.

Kez Evans defends his ICW Zero G Championship against former titleholder BT Gunn. Alex Parker & Logan Smith challenge The Nine9 for the ICW Tag Team Championship. Craig Anthony takes on Andy Wild.

PROGRESS Chapter 111: One Leg In The Air – 05/22/21.