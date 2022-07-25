The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW and wXw. Both videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 228 – 07/23/22.

The Young Team join forces with Lou King Sharp & Krieger to battle ICW Tag Team Champions Kings of the North and K.O.E. ICW Zero-G Champion Dylan Thorn faces Green Phantom.

wXw Broken Rules XX – 06/11/22.

The rules have been thrown out as Rott & Flott defend the wXw Tag Team Championship against Bobby Gunns & Michael Knight in a Tables Elimination Match. Jurn Simmons battles Vincent Heisenberg in a Last Man Standing Match. Axel Tischer goes one-on-one with Cara Noir.