The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW and wXw. Both videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 229 – 07/30/22.

Andy Wild goes head-to-head with Mark Haskins. Saqib Ali faces Theo Doros. Aaron Echo joins Luke Kyro on “Vibes.”

wXw We Love Wrestling 33 – 06/12/22.

Tristan Archer defends the wXw Championship. Arrows of Hungary battle Maggot & Vincent Heisenberg in a wXw World Tag Team Qualifier. AMBOSS speaks for the first time following Broken Rules.