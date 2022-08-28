The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from PROGRESS and ICW. The videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 231 – 08/27/22.

Jason Reed joins forces with Andy Wild to take on K.O.E. in tag team action. Kasey goes head-to-head with Gia Adams.

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 137: The Deadly Viper Tour – Codename: Copperhead – 08/13/22.

Big Damo battles Chris Ridgeway for the PROGRESS Titles. Luke Jacobs defends the PROGRESS Atlas Title against Man Like DeReiss and Mark Davis. Laura Di Matteo challenges Kanji for the PROGRESS Women’s Championship. The Sunshine Machine go toe-to-toe with Greedy Souls.

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 138: The Deadly Viper Tour – Codename: Cottonmouth – 08/14/22.

Lykos Gym aim to recapture the PROGRESS Tag Titles as they challenge The Sunshine Machine. PROGRESS Champion Big Damo teams with HYATA & Luke Jacobs to battle The 0121. Shreddy, Liam Slater and Screwface Ahmed look to qualify for the Natural Progression Series. Maggot faces Spike Trivet.