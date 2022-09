The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes a show from ICW. The event is available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 232 – 09/03/22.

Buffa makes his ICW debut against ICW World Heavyweight Champion Kez Evans in a non-title showdown. Glasgow Grindhouse take on Woke Academy. BT Gunn battles Che Monet.