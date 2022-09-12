The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW, PROGRESS, and more. The videos are available to be seen at any time on demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 233 – 09/10/22.

Craig Anthony returns to in-ring action to take on Leyton Buzzard. Moxie Malone clashes with Angel Hayze. Theo Doros faces Sheikh El Sham.

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 139: Warriors Come Out To Play – 08/28/22.

Big Damo defends the PROGRESS Title against Dan Moloney. Man Like DeReiss attempts to capture the PROGRESS Atlas Title from Luke Jacobs. Kanji and Laura Di Matteo collide over the PROGRESS Women’s Title.

wXw We Love Wrestling 35 – 07/16/22.

The returning Ahura battles Norman Harris. wXw Shotgun Champion Maggot faces Vincent Heisenberg with Baby Allison as the special guest referee. Amboss squares off against LSG, Peter Tihanyi and Elijah Blum. Tristan Archer teams up with Rott & Flott to take on Only Friends & Jurn Simmons.